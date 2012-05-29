Leeds United confirm investment talks

Leeds United are in talks with potential investors in the club.

The confirmation follows a statement from the Leeds United Supporters' Trust that a number of parties had expressed 'firm interest' in the club.

A statement on the Leeds website read: "The club can confirm that talks are taking place regarding investment for the long-term future.

"The club has always publicly stated that it would welcome potential investment," it continued.

"But [it] has maintained a belief whereby the quality of investor is the most important factor in terms of the long-term development of Leeds United."

The Supporters' Trust, who have been looking for alternative investment since February, added in a statement on their website: "We developed a presentation so interested parties could see how working with LUST could help them, and have been in contact with a number of people to explore ways of bringing about change for the better at Elland Road.

"As part of this ongoing work, we have spoken to two groups who are interested in buying Leeds United.

"At this stage it is not possible for us to go into details about our conversations with these groups, as with a firm offer on the table we would not want to jeopardise any current negotiations."

Leeds, who finished 14th in the Championship this season, were bought by Ken Bates in 2011 following a buy-out from former owners FSF Limited.

But fans have voiced concerns over the club's future, with the Supporters' Trust statement adding: "Our members increasingly tell us that they feel a change of ownership would be the best route towards positive change at Leeds United.

"We are sure that the news of discussions around the sale of the club will be warmly welcomed by our members, and make disaffected supporters feel more optimistic about the future.

"LUST would like to stress to all of the parties interested in buying Leeds United that building a good relationship with the supporters must be one of their first priorities."

Meanwhile, United defender Tom Lees has pledged his future to the club after agreeing a new four-year deal at Elland Road, with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old established himself in the first team last season, playing 44 times for the Yorkshire club as they missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Manager Neil Warnock told the club's official website: "Tom was probably the one bright spark at the back.

"He's Leeds through and through and I see him having a great career here."