Former captain El Hadji Diouf tells the BBC's Steve Vickers that Senegal's pool of talent is in doubt as he assesses his nation's chances of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.

Despite being highly-fancied before the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, the Teranga Lions bombed at this year's finals - losing every one of their matches.

The Senegalese have not reached the World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals on their debut appearance in 2002.

Doncaster Rovers' Diouf is currently one year into a five-year ban from all football-related activities in Senegal following comments he made in the media about corruption in the African game.