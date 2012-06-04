Eden Hazard: Chelsea complete transfer of Lille midfielder
Chelsea have completed a deal to sign midfielder Eden Hazard from French club Lille.
The Belgium international, 21, has agreed personal terms and passed a medical with the Blues.
"When they won the Champions League I told myself, 'Why not Chelsea?'," said Hazard.
"There was a struggle between Chelsea and [Manchester] United but, for me, Chelsea has the best project. It's a wonderful club."
Chelsea are reportedly paying £32m to sign the talented youngster, who added on French radio station RMC: "The [Chelsea] team is young and I have a better chance to play there.
"If I play well enough at Chelsea, I could win my place in the starting team."
Hazard won the league and cup double with Lille in 2010-11 and, in his final season at the Ligue 1 club, he scored 21 goals in 48 games.
Hazard signed off by scoring a hat-trick in his final game against Nancy last month.
But he failed to live up to his reputation when producing a quiet performance as Belgium lost to England at Wembley on Saturday. His appearance took his tally to 28 caps.
He joins Germany international Marko Marin as a second major new addition to the Chelsea squad since the January transfer window.