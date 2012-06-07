Stockport County agree deal to sign Tom Collins

Stockport County have agreed a deal to sign striker Tom Collins at the end of his contract with Hayes and Yeading.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Stevenage before moving to Hayes in June 2011.

Collins found the net eight times in 35 appearances for relegated Hayes last term, and will join the Hatters on a two-year deal.

Manager Jim Gannon said: "He fits the profile of the players we are trying to attract to this club."

He added: "I feel his attacking versatility will mean he is a great compliment to our current attacking players and that he will fit in seamlessly to our current tactical system of play."