Port Vale manager Micky Adams hands out two more deals

Port Vale manager Micky Adams has signed up two more players on new contracts for the coming season.

Striker Tom Pope has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Vale Park, while teenage midfielder Ryan Lloyd, 18, has signed a two-year deal.

Crewe Alexandra old boy Pope, 26, a free transfer signing from Rotherham United last summer, scored five times for Vale in the 2011-12 campaign.

Manager Micky Adams is still operating under a transfer embargo.

That will only be lifted when the club's expected takeover by Keith Ryder is completed.

And the loss of midfielder Anthony Griffith to Leyton Orient and strikers Sean Rigg (Oxford) and Marc Richards (Chesterfield) has left Vale's squad looking thin.

When Vale's season ended on 5 May, midfielder Doug Loft and defenders Gareth Owen and Adam Yates were the only three players still on contracts going beyond 30 June.

But centre-half John McCombe and midfielder Rob Taylor have now both signed new two-year contracts.

Striker Ben Williamson, 23, who joined on a season-long loan from Hyde, and teenage keeper Sam Johnson have both signed one-year deals.

Welsh forward Lewis Haldane has been handed a six-month extension and 6ft 6in defender Clayton McDonald is reported to be ready to sign a one-year contract when his current deal expires on 30 June.