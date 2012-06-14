Defender David Gray moves to Stevenage from Preston

Stevenage have signed Scottish defender David Gray following his release by League One rivals Preston.

The 24-year-old began his career with Hearts before moving on to Manchester United, where he made a first-team appearance in the League Cup in 2006.

He left Old Trafford four years later and moved to Preston, where he played 23 league games last season.

Gray is Stevenage's second signing in 24 hours after the recruitment of Southend's Anthony Grant.

And Exeter midfielder James Dunne, Wycombe goalkeeper Steve Arnold and Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Greg Tansey will also join the club on 1 July.

"The players have a great pedigree," Stevenage boss Gary Smith told the club's website.

"They all possess the abilities and qualities that will really add to the group we currently have and I believe all of them will improve our squad."

Stevenage reached the promotion play-offs last season but were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sheffield United at the semi-final stage.

"All the guys that we have added so far are players that I think will move us in a positive direction and it must remain that way," said Gray.