Lincoln City sign former Mansfield winger Adam Smith

Lincoln City have signed former Mansfield Town winger Adam Smith on a one-year deal.

Smith was signed by Imps manager David Holdsworth when Holdsworth was in charge of the Stags in May 2010.

But the 27-year-old only played 12 games for Mansfield last season and was loaned out to Aldershot before being released in the summer.

Holdsworth told the club website: "Adam will provide pace, strength and another good option in our forward line."