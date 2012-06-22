Last updated on .From the section Football

Derby County say they have rejected four offers from three different clubs for captain Jason Shackell.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who joined from Barnsley last June, played every minute of all 49 games last season.

Chief executive Tom Glick told BBC Radio Derby that although every player had a price, they wanted him to stay.

"He's our player and we expect him to continue to be. We've turned down four bids from three clubs and there have been other clubs interested," he said.

"It's no surprise, he was a star player for us. We have rejected four bids and have happily done so because he is a key player."

Glick, who leaves to take up a role with Premier League champions Manchester City in August, had previously said the Rams are under no financial pressure to sell players.