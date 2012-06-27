Bruno Saltor eyes promotion with Brighton & Hove Albion
Bruno Saltor is targeting promotion to the Premier League after joining Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Seagulls this week after spending three years with Valencia.
The Sussex side, who have not played in the top tier since 1982-83, finished 10th in the Championship last season.
The right back told BBC Sussex: "That's the logical progression. This squad is being built to get into the Premier League and that is the objective."
Saltor says Brighton manager Gus Poyet played a large part in his decision to move to England.
"At the start of the summer I knew that there was some interest," he continued.
"I had the idea to leave Spain.
"Of the offers that I had, Brighton's was the one I liked the most.
"Gus was very insistent and it makes you feel wanted."