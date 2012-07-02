Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers forward Steven Naismith could be an Everton player by the end of the week having passed a medical over the weekend. Full story: Herald

Aberdeen are the latest club to be linked with Queen's Park full-back Paul McGinn. (Daily Express)

Celtic have been told they must splash out £2.5m if they want Bordeaux defender Michael Ciani, with Roma, Seville and Wigan also keen on the 28-year-old Full story: Daily Record

Blackpool are stepping up their chase for Celtic fringe player Paddy McCourt and could pay up to £1m for the midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are chasing Mexican teenager Candido Ramirez. (Scottish Sun / Daily Record)

A "Scottish Football League insider" claims up to 20 clubs could go the wall if they don't accept a newco Rangers into their ranks. Full story: Daily Record

SFL chief executive David Longmuir insists he is not trying to railroad clubs into accepting a new Rangers into the First Division. (Various)

Sion chairman Christian Constantin has told newco Rangers chief executive Charles Green to forget about seeking a fee for Kyle Lafferty, who joined the Swiss side on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Dundee United captain Jon Daly will miss big games against Rangers next season but believes the club can challenge for second place in the SPL. (Various)

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster insists he can realise his ambition of playing for England as Celtic's number one. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland are set to slump eight places to 49th on the Fifa rankings list. (Various)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson is the new assistant manager of Wales. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER SPORT

Swimmer Hannah Miley finished the Scottish National Open Championships with six gold medals and one silver. (Various)