Aaron Wilbraham joins Crystal Palace from Norwich City

Aaron Wilbraham

Crystal Palace have signed experienced striker Aaron Wilbraham following his release by Norwich City.

The 32-year-old, who scored once in 15 games for the Canaries last season, has signed a two-year deal with the Championship club.

Eagles manager Dougie Freedman said: "Aaron is a player who brings with him experience of playing at the top level.

"I'm confident he will greatly improve the side and will help our younger squad members improve their game."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story