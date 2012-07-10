B36 Torshavn 0-0 Linfield (Linfield win 4-3 on penalties)

Irish Premiership side Linfield beat B36 Torshavn 4-3 on penalties in the Champions League after Tuesday's 0-0 draw in the Faroe Islands.

After a goalless match in Belfast, the stalemate remained in the second leg of the first qualifying round meeting.

Kaemint Matras hit the bar with the first Torshavn penalty and Blues keeper Ross Glendinning saved the last one.

Jim Ervin, Gary Browne, Michael Carvill and Brian McCaul netted to put Linfield through to play AEL Limassol of Cyprus.

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield manager David Jeffrey salutes young keeper Ross Glerndinning's heroics in the Champions League shoot-out win over Torshavn.

David Jeffrey's men will be away in the first leg on Tuesday, 17 July.

If they overcame AEL, Linfield would still have to win in the third qualifying round, and then a play-off round, to get to the lucrative group stages.

Linfield found themelves under early pressure in the return game against Torshavn but the Belfast side then got into the game and Mark McAllister headed over from a Damien Curran free-kick and Daryl Fordyce saw a shot go wide.

Teenager Glendinning, deputising again for first choice keeper Alan Blayney, then palmed away a shot by Lukasz Cieslewicz.

In the second half, Roaldur Jacobsen fired over for Torshavn while Linfield substitute Browne shot wide.

In the shoot-out, Linfield immediately took the upper hand as Matras missed the opener for the hosts and, after Linfield hit four from four, Cieslewicz missed the decisive kick for Torshavn.

B36 Torshavn: Meinhardt Joensen, Simun Joensen, Jonas Rasmussen, Faeroe, Suni Olsen, Danielsen, Borg (Sorensen 74; Sorensen replaced by Danjal Olsen 109), Roaldur Jacobsen, Cieslewicz, Bardur Olsen (Matras 100), Eysturoy.

Subs: Poulsen, Simun Hansen, Askham, Danjal Olsen, Matras, Sorensen.

Linfield: Glendinning, Douglas, Armstrong, Curran, Ervin, Garrett, Fordyce (McCaul 65), Mulgrew, Thompson (Browne 77), Carvill, McAllister.

Subs: Henderson, Billy Joe Burns, Hanley, Browne, McCaul, Quinn, Clarke.

Referee: Suren Baliyan (Armenia)