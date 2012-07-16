Kim Bo-Kyung set to complete move to Cardiff City

Cardiff City are poised to sign South Korea international Kim Bo-Kyung.

The 22-year-old midfielder is expected to cost around £2m from Japanese side Cerezo Osaka.

Kim will join the South Korea Olympic team for London 2012 after having a medical and concluding personal terms with the Championship side.

Cardiff are also renewing attempts to sign Coventry City defender Richard Keogh, a target for Leeds United and Bristol City.

The Bluebirds failed with a bid of around £800,000 in May for the 25-year-old, who has a year left on his contract.

Keogh was left out of Coventry's side for a pre-season friendly on Saturday and is not expected to travel with the squad to Scotland on Monday.

Cardiff's movement in the transfer marker comes as the Championship side appear prepared to allow striker Kenny Miller to leave the club.

Scotland international Miller looks set to join Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps. He has not joined the rest of the Cardiff squad on their pre-season tour to Switzerland, nor has out-of-favour centre-back Anthony Gerrard.

According to former Cardiff captain Jason Perry, many fans will be unhappy to see Miller leave and will expect manager Malky Mackay to deliver quality new signings.

"A lot of Cardiff City supporters will be looking at who he's replaced with," said Perry.

"If he's replaced by Craig Bellamy or somebody of a very similar kind of standard, then all will be forgiven.

"With what has happened with the change of shirts from blue to red, a lot of eyes will be on it."

Slovenia striker Etien Velikonja has signed for Cardiff, who have been linked with their former captain, Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy.

Former Rangers player Miller, 32, scored 11 goals last season for Cardiff last season but netted only once in his last 22 appearances for the Bluebirds.

"There will be a mixed response from the Cardiff City fans," said Perry.

"I think a lot of people respect the hard work he put in and the amount of movement. But he didn't return that with goals.

"I still think Kenny Miller is a very, very good player. I felt he had a difficult job last season playing up-front on his own.

"He did a lot of unselfish running for the team and maybe playing with the right partner in a better side you can see the best of Kenny Miller."

Premier League side Fulham are understood to have made an enquiry for midfielder Peter Whittingham, who was Cardiff's top-scorer last season.

Whittingham, who signed a three-year contract extension with Cardiff in August 2011, has pledged his future to the club.

And Mackay has stated he has no intention of selling Whittingham, who joined Cardiff from Aston Villa in January 2007.

"I think he's the one player Cardiff will be trying to keep hold of," Perry added.

"He's the main player for Cardiff at the moment and if he were to leave that changing room then what affect it would have on the other players?"