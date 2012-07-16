Bangor's Les Davies nominated for Uefa's best player in Europe award

Bangor City's Les Davies has been nominated for Uefa's best player in Europe award.

The 27-year-old winger is on a 32-man list which also includes Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.

The list was drawn up by one selected journalist from each Uefa member country voting for five players.

"I wouldn't have expected this in a million years," said Davies, who works in a factory making security equipment.

He told Newsbeat: "I'm overwhelmed, flattered and honoured. There are so many emotions running through me at the moment. It's all just a bit mad."

A single nomination, believed to be from a Welsh journalist, was enough to earn Davies' place.

"I know the journalist - he's done a good job with the Welsh Premier League over the last few years," said Davies, who only trains twice a week. "I owe him at least a couple of drinks."

The list also includes 13 Premier League players, with five from English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Davies joined Bangor City from Glantraeth in 2003 and spent a spell at Porthmadog before returning to Bangor in June 2007.

He is a former Welsh under-21 international who also represented Wales' semi-professional under-23 side.

The Uefa award ceremony will take place on 30 August in Monaco.

Uefa best player in Europe long list: Aguero (Manchester City), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Balotelli (Manchester City), Blaszczykowski (Borussia Dortmund), Buffon (Juventus), Casillas (Real Madrid), Cech (Chelsea), Coentrao (Real Madrid), Davies (Bangor City), Drogba (Shanghai Shenhua), Fabregas (Barcelona), Falcao (Atletico Madrid), Hart (Manchester City), Ibrahimovic (AC Milan), Iniesta (Barcelona), Kagawa (Manchester Utd), Kompany (Manchester City), Lampard (Chelsea), Messi (Barcelona), Modric (Tottenham), Ozil (Real Madrid), Pepe (Real Madrid), Pirlo (Juventus), Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul (Al-Sadd Sports Club), Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Rooney (Manchester Utd), Silva (Manchester City), Torres (Chelsea), Y Toure (Manchester City), van Persie (Arsenal), Xavi (Barcelona).