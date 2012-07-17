Truro City appoint Mark Woolcock as new CEO

Blue Square Bet South side Truro City have appointed Mark Woolcock as their first chief executive officer.

Woolcock is also club secretary and is described by Chairman Kevin Heaney as "the most dynamic CEO I have known".

Heaney added: "Mark will bring stability and help develop the club into a local and national brand that we can all be proud of."

"My role is to make us more businesslike and ensure financial stability," added Woolcock.