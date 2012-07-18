Steven Nzonzi asks to leave Blackburn Rovers

Midfielder Steven Nzonzi has asked to leave Blackburn Rovers following their relegation from the Premier League, manager Steve Kean has confirmed.

The 23-year-old joined Blackburn from French club Amiens in 2009 and has played 97 games in his three years at Ewood Park, scoring five goals.

"He's asked for a transfer, hence why he never went to [the training camp in] Austria," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He doesn't want to play for the club any longer."

The Scot continued: "I had two meetings with his father and he wants to play elsewhere.

"We'll be listening to offers, but as it stands, he remains under contract and we haven't had any offers at all."

Nzonzi signed a five-year contract in August 2010, soon after winning the player of the year award in his first season with the club.

Nigerian striker to move to China, while Junior Hoilett is expected to depart after reaching the end of his contract.

"I think we'll lose one or two. That will be natural," Kean continued. "Yakubu called me the other day and was very thankful to the club, the staff and the fans for making his stay welcome.

"It was a nice touch. Unfortunately he's left the club because he managed to have a big impact last year.

"Junior is out of contract. We made him an incredible offer but he's decided to go and speak to other clubs.

"What we're doing is bringing in players like Nuno Gomes, Danny Murphy and Leon Best. We'll continue to try and hold on to the majority of our squad.

"It will be natural that we might lose one or two, but it won't be six or seven that we're going to be losing. We're not actively trying to move anybody on."