Ross County ground meets SPL standards

Ross County have been given the green light by the Scottish Premier League to play their home games at Victoria Park.

The Dingwall ground has undergone a £1.4m series of upgrades to bring it up to SPL standards.

County's first season in the top flight kicks off with a home game against Motherwell on 4 August.

Last season's First Division champions had reached an agreement to ground share with Inverness if the work was not complete in time.

"This is great news not just for the club but for the whole of Dingwall, Ross-Shire and the Highlands and without the support of our local community this just would not have been possible," said chairman Roy McGregor.

"Not only our supporters but the wider community, local businesses, the Highland Council, Northern Constabulary and too many individual contractors and workmen to mention have all banded together to make it happen.

"I think that shows what is so special not just about this Club but about this area and the people who live here.

"I would also like to thank everyone at the SPL for their support throughout the process."