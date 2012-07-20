Southampton sign Gillingham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

Southampton have completed the signing of Gillingham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga for an undisclosed fee as back up to Kelvin Davis.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year contract and could make his debut in Saturday's friendly against Evian Thonon Gaillard.

The Argentine has played just 22 times in England since signing from Valencia.

As part of the deal, Tommy Forecast will move in the other direction on a season-long loan.

"I am very happy because signing for a Premier League side is like a dream," Gazzaniga told Southampton's official website.

"It's mad because I only played a few games last season - it's a crazy situation."