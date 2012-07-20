Manchester United defender Reece Brown joins Coventry City

Coventry City have signed Manchester United defender Reece Brown on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who is the brother of Sunderland defender Wes Brown, has previously had loan spells with Oldham, Doncaster and Bradford but is yet to make an appearance for his parent club.

Sky Blues manager Andy Thorn said: "This is another really good signing for us.

"Reece is a massive talent and we're delighted to bring him here."

He added: "The fact that we looked after Ollie Norwood so well last season has stood us in good stead with Manchester United and we are grateful that Sir Alex Ferguson and his staff have put their faith in us to do exactly the same with Reece."