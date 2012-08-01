Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong fined over tweet

Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has been fined £6,000 by the Football Association following a Twitter post he made last month.

The Ghana-born midfielder admitted a charge of improper conduct and was also warned as to his future behaviour.

According to a statement on the FA website, Frimpong posted a comment "amounting to improper conduct and/or which brought the game into disrepute".

The offending comment also "included a reference to faith".

Frimpong posted a comment on his official Twitter account on 15 July which read "if you going church today Pray For me Giving today A Miss".

A Tottenham fan responded with "I prayed you break your arms and legs", which Frimpong retweeted and then allegedly replied with a derogatory term.

Frimpong's Arsenal career Debut: 13 August, 2011 v Newcastle

13 August, 2011 v Newcastle Appearances: 14

14 Goals: 0

Frimpong quickly removed the tweet, but it sparked a debate on the social networking site among supporters of both clubs and did not escape the FA's attention.

Soon after the FA's initial statements, Frimpong responded on his Twitter account to the charge.

He said: "Just wanna Say didn't even no the word is offensive as u hear it all the time but u live and learn from ur mistakes Have a gd afternoon"

The term that the midfielder is believed to have posted has been used to identify Tottenham supporters because of the proportion of Jewish supporters at the club.

A campaign was launched last year by comedian David Baddiel to stamp out use of the word in football chants as it can be viewed as anti-Semitic.

Frimpong, 20, made 14 appearances for Arsenal last season before joining Wolves on loan in January.

However, his season came to an early end in February when he suffered a knee injury in Wolves' 2-1 win over QPR.