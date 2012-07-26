Huddersfield Town sign Keith Southern from Blackpool

Huddersfield Town have signed Blackpool midfielder Keith Southern on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old leaves the Tangerines after almost a decade with the Bloomfield Road side, for whom he made 330 league appearances.

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November last year but returned to playing just two months later.

I played with him and managed him at Blackpool and he's got great ability Simon Grayson Huddersfield Town manager

"He's a whole-hearted player, a leader and he's operated at all levels," said Huddersfield Town boss Simon Grayson.

"I know exactly what Keith's about. I played with him and managed him at Blackpool and he's got great ability.

"I'm delighted to have got him and he adds to the competition for places we already have.

"We've been very patient waiting to get the right man with specific attributes for a key role.

"Keith's arrival gives us a different type of midfield player. I've been looking to create a mix this summer that offers options for different circumstances.

"We're working hard all the time and we keep trying to improve."

Huddersfield are preparing for Championship football after winning promotion from League One last season.

Southern joins forward Sean Scannell, defenders Joel Lynch and Paul Dixon and midfielders Adam Clayton and Oliver Norwood as new additions at the Galpharm Stadium.