Bristol City sign Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson

Bristol City have signed former Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson.

The 24-year-old's contract at the City Ground came to an end in May and he has now joined their Championship rivals on a two-year deal.

He has his best years ahead of him and we've beaten a number of other clubs to his signature Derek McInnes on Paul Anderson

Anderson started his career at Hull's academy before joining Liverpool, where he spent three years but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He was loaned to Swansea then Forest, where he signed a permanent deal in 2009 and has since played 104 games.

But he only managed 19 appearances last season and City manager Derek McInnes said: "It was frustrating for him last year not playing as many games as he would have liked.

"We've been able to pick him up on a free transfer, a lad desperate to play regularly again.

"He is a player with bags of potential, who knows the Championship with years of experience in the division and arrives at a decent age.

"He has real pace, can play in two or three different roles and is a good addition to strengthen our team and squad.

"He has his best years ahead of him and we've beaten a number of other clubs to his signature."