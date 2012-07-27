Stephen Jordan leaves Rochdale by mutual consent

Rochdale centre-back Stephen Jordan has left the club by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old initally moved to Spotland on non-contract terms but was handed an 18-month deal by former manager Steve Eyre.

A short statement on the club website said the club wished the former Man City, Burnley and Sheffield United defender all the best for the future.

He made 21 appearances last season as Rochdale finished bottom of League One and has been on trial at Dunfermline.