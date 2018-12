Queen of the South hit five as they overcame Alloa in the first round of the Scottish Communities League Cup.

Chris Mitchell fired Queens ahead early on but the Wasps levelled through Ben Gordon's 64th-minute header.

Chris Higgins converted to put the hosts in front once again only for Martin Grehan to nod Alloa's second leveller.

But Nicky Clark's double and Derek Lyle's strike secured Queens' place in the next round.

