Ramsdens Cup: Cowdenbeath 1-1 Alloa (aet, 3-1 pens)

Cowdenbeath edged through to the second round of the Ramsdens Cup following a 3-1 penalty shoot-out win over Alloa Athletic.

Lewis Coult, who previously had a loan spell at Alloa, handed the Blue Brazil a flying start when he converted Jamie Stevenson's cross from 12 yards in only the second minute.

But Alloa levelled in the 20th minute, defender Ben Gordon finding the back of the net from Ryan McCord's inswinging corner.

Both sides had chances to win the tie in normal time but goalkeepers Thomas Flynn (Cowdenbeath) and Scott Bain (Alloa) were in commanding form.

The additional half an hour failed to find a winner so it came to penalties, with McCord, Martin Grehan and Mark Docherty missing for Alloa in the shoot-out.

Cowdenbeath: Flynn, Cowan (Linton 90), Armstrong, Mbu, Adamson, Garcia-Rey (O'Brien 46), McKenzie, Milne (Stewart 67), Ramsay, Stevenson, Coult. Subs Not Used: Wilson, Miller.

Goals: Coult 2.

Alloa: Bain, James Doyle, Gordon, Harding, Docherty, Cawley (Ross McCord 81), Young, Ryan McCord, Holmes, Grehan, Cox. Subs Not Used: Craig McDowall, Munn, Miller.

Goals: Gordon 20.

Cowdenbeath win 3-1 on penalties

Att: 323

Ref: Bobby Madden