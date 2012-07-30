Rangers draw holders Falkirk in Ramsdens Cup

From the section

Ramsdens Cup holders Falkirk have been drawn to face Rangers in the the second round of the tournament.

There will also be a couple of derbies, with Cowdenbeath taking on East Fife, while Queen's Park host Partick Thistle.

Raith Rovers are at home to Montrose and Morton welcome Queen of the South to Cappielow.

Arbroath, who beat Elgin 7-5 on Saturday, meet Forfar, who surprised Dunfermline in the last round.

The remaining ties are Annan v Stenhousemuir and East Stirlingshire v Airdrie United.

The new Rangers needed extra time to get past Brechin on Sunday, while Falkirk comfortably disposed of Stirling Albion 3-0 on Saturday.

Ramsdens Cup, second round draw

NORTH/EAST SECTION

Cowdenbeath v East Fife

Raith Rovers v Montrose

Arbroath v Forfar Athletic

Falkirk v Rangers

SOUTH/WEST SECTION

Annan Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Queen's Park v Partick Thistle

Morton v Queen of the South

East Stirlingshire v Airdrie United

Ties to be played on 14 & 15 August