Rangers draw holders Falkirk in Ramsdens Cup
Ramsdens Cup holders Falkirk have been drawn to face Rangers in the the second round of the tournament.
There will also be a couple of derbies, with Cowdenbeath taking on East Fife, while Queen's Park host Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers are at home to Montrose and Morton welcome Queen of the South to Cappielow.
Arbroath, who beat Elgin 7-5 on Saturday, meet Forfar, who surprised Dunfermline in the last round.
The remaining ties are Annan v Stenhousemuir and East Stirlingshire v Airdrie United.
The new Rangers needed extra time to get past Brechin on Sunday, while Falkirk comfortably disposed of Stirling Albion 3-0 on Saturday.
Ramsdens Cup, second round draw
NORTH/EAST SECTION
Cowdenbeath v East Fife
Raith Rovers v Montrose
Arbroath v Forfar Athletic
Falkirk v Rangers
SOUTH/WEST SECTION
Annan Athletic v Stenhousemuir
Queen's Park v Partick Thistle
Morton v Queen of the South
East Stirlingshire v Airdrie United
Ties to be played on 14 & 15 August