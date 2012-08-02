Neal Kitson leaves Northampton Town for family reasons

Northampton Town have parted company with goalkeeper Neal Kitson, who is returning home to the United States.

Analysis Kitson will be fondly remembered for his spell at the end of last season's relegation battle when he produced two incredible moments, penalty saves against Crewe and Oxford. But he had been told he was not going to be number one and that could be a factor in his return to the States.

The 26-year-old joined in January and saved a penalty in each of his first two games - against Crewe and Oxford, playing eight times in total.

Kitson, formerly with Rochester Rhinos, agreed a new short-term deal with the Cobblers last month.

"He has some family issues that he needs to resolve," said Cobblers manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Kitson's departure means Boothroyd will have to intensify his search for a new keeper.

First-choice Shane Higgs is injured, leaving only teenager Dean Snedker available.

"Getting the right characters in is of paramount importance,"