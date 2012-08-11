Carlisle 1-0 Accrington

A first-half Matty Robson strike helped Carlisle defeat Accrington Stanley in the Capital One Cup first round.

The Cumbrians dictated the opening stages, and were denied an early goal when Stanley keeper Ian Dunbavin kept out James Berrett's effort.

But the hosts scored when Berrett and Lee Miller combined to find Robson, who blasted in from inside the box.

Stanley debutant Aidan Chippendale was then twice denied by Adam Collin's fingertips as the hosts hung on to win.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Carlisle United manager Greg Abbott told BBC Radio Cumbria:

"There is a lot of things to be pleased about with the game today and there is an awful lot there that give me plenty food for thought on issues we need to work on over the next week before the Stevenage game.

"It's a mixed bag today - certainly pleased and delighted to be in the next round, delighted to keep the clean sheet, delighted we've got some young players playing and making debuts - they're real positives in where this football club is going to go.

"I don't think we passed the ball and retained possession as fluently as we have done and I thought it's a big learning curve for the younger players."

