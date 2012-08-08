Michael Kightly: Stoke City sign Wolves winger

Wolves winger Michael Kightly

Stoke City have signed winger Michael Kightly from relegated Wolves for an undisclosed seven-figure fee.

It has been Michael's wish to seek a fresh challenge. Wolves chief executive Jez Moxey

"It's gone on longer than we'd have hoped for," Potters assistant manager David Kemp told BBC Radio Stoke.

"We had hoped to have him in for the start of pre-season. But we're just happy to get the deal completed."

Stoke have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old former England Under-21 international's contract at the Britannia Stadium.

Kightly joined Wolves on loan from non-league Grays Athletic in November 2006, before signing for £25,000.

His existing contract with Wolves was due to expire at the end of the coming season.

After rediscovering his old form towards the end of last season after two injury-hit years following double knee surgery, he was keen to stay in the Premier League.

Michael Kightly factfile Born January 1986 in Basildon

Released by Tottenham as a junior

April 2006 - Won FA Trophy with Grays Athletic

November 2006 - Signs for Wolves from Grays, initially on loan before completing £75,000 move on 1 January

August 2007 - Makes England Under-21 debut against Romania

April 2009 - Wins Championship with Wolves

November 2009 - Suffers knee injury that sidelines him for much of the next two years

"It has been Michael's wish to seek a fresh challenge and try and remain in the Premier League if at all possible, rather than sign a new contract," said Wolves chief executive Jez Moxey.

"Given that reality, and the danger of losing Michael for nothing at the end of his contract, we reluctantly gave him permission to speak to Stoke."

Kightly, once a target for Manchester United before his arrival at Molineux, is one of three summer signings for Stoke.

They are still waiting on international clearance on Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness, and are also close to completing a £1.7m move for defender Geoff Cameron, 27, from MLS side Houston Dynamo after he was granted a work permit on Wednesday.

"It's our fifth season in the Premier League now and you're always looking to freshen things up to try and keep improving," added Kemp.

You can listen to David Kemp's full interview on the BBC Radio Stoke breakfast show on Thursday 9 August.