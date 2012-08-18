Matt Phillips told to stay by Blackpool boss

Blackpool boss Ian Holloway says Matt Phillips will be staying at the club, despite handing in a transfer request.

Holloway, who had claimed an unnamed club had made an illegal approach for the winger, also revealed Southampton had made a £5m bid for the 21-year-old.

The former Wycombe wideman was not in the squad for

Phillips career history 2008-2010: Wycombe (87 apps)

2010-present: Blackpool (67 apps)

2011: Sheff Utd (loan) (Seven apps)

2012-present: Scotland (One app)

"The lad is very disappointed and very stubborn. He didn't feel he could play," said Holloway.

"He was in my line-up until he told me that. [Tiago] Gomes came in and set up the first so that's the way it goes."

Phillips was one of the stars of Blackpool's run to the Championship play-off final last season, featuring 47 times.

"I just want to keep the players I have here now," added Holloway.

"What we do we do together. We had a meeting about the Matt Phillips situation on Friday.

"The situation was so public I couldn't lie to my players and tell them otherwise. He has handed in a transfer request but that means nothing.

"They [Southampton] have offered £5m but we don't need the money. So what can they do? The player is on a contract and he's signed it."