Southend 0-1 Accrington

On-loan Reading forward Karl Sheppard headed home the only goal of the game for Accrington, who grabbed their first away win since January at Southend.

Stanley were grateful for the fine form of keeper Ian Dunbavin, who pulled of a number of excellent saves, most notably from Ryan Hall and Michael Timlin.

Southend's Gavin Tomlin also had an effort scrambled off the line by full-back Craig Lindfield.

Sheppard's looping header on the hour proved enough to seal victory.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Southend manager Paul Sturrock told BBC Essex:

"It's a cruel game, football. When you look at the stats, the chances created, the amount of crosses we put in the box, to come out without a couple of goals is disappointing.

"All credit to Accrington, they had a game plan, they worked very hard and a stupid set-piece caught us out.

"My goalie hasn't had a save to make but we finished up having to chase the game.

"I'm gutted for everybody but there are positives to take out of the game."

