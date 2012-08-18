Hearts 2-2 Inverness CT

Ten-man Inverness claimed a point in a dramatic encounter against Hearts.

Arvydas Novikovas struck against the run of play to give the hosts a 15th minute lead and John Sutton doubled the lead from the spot.

Richie Foran was dismissed shortly before half-time for a challenge on Ryan McGowan.

Andrew Shinnie pulled one back from the spot and Conor Pepper's close-range effort secured a late point in the final seconds of added time.

The point was enough to place Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premier League table, with Inverness dropping to sixth after three matches played.

Hearts manager John McGlynn made three changes to the side which played out a draw with rivals Hibernian last week for today's visit of Inverness.

Novikovas was drafted in to replace suspended David Templeton, Danny Grainger returned to the starting line-up in place of Kevin McHattie and Mehdi Taouil was brought in for Scott Robinson.

Inverness, still unbeaten in the league, showed just one change in their starting line-up from the previous outing with Owain Tudor-Jones missing out through suspension, to be replaced by club captain Richie Foran.

After five minutes, Caley's Andrew Shinnie sent in a right-footed effort that sclaffed wide of Jamie MacDonald's goal, moments later, his brother Graeme had a similar effort inch past the post.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Novikovas collects the ball from a Darren Barr pass on the right-hand side of the visitors' penalty area and fired low past Esson to open the scoring.

Hearts doubled their lead through John Sutton's penalty five minutes before the interval after Esson clashed with Zaliukas.

Minutes later, the Lithuania international was taken off after suffering a deadleg, then Foran received a straight red card for a rash challenge on McGowan on the stroke of half-time.

Shortly after the restart, Caley's Shane Sutherland weaved his way through the Hearts midfield and directed a shot at the host's goal, but it lacked the power required to sufficiently test MacDonald.

Caley's Willie McKay was kept out by MacDonald when he latched on to a long ball inside the penalty area, but failed to find a way past the Hearts keeper.

With almost an hour played, Callum Paterson brought down Graeme Shinnie inside the Hearts penalty area and conceded a penalty - earning himself a yellow in the process.

His brother Andrew stepped up and blasted a textbook spot-kick past MacDonald to pull one back for the visitors.

Ryan McGowan should have finished off a sterling opportunity in the 72nd minute when he latched on to a flick-on with only Esson to beat, but sent his shot wide of the mark.

Tempers started flaring as the match entered the final stages, with Pepper, Graeme Shinnie and Ross Draper all picking up up yellow cards

Pepper secured a point for Inverness is added time when Graeme Shinnie sent the ball across the face of goal for the Irishman to scoop it into the back of the net.

