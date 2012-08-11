Cardiff City 4-1 Newcastle United

Etien Velikonja

Two goals by Aron Gunnarsson helped Cardiff City to a 4-1 home pre-season victory over Newcastle United.

The Magpies first choice defence watched as Gunnarsson volleyed in his first from Peter Whittingham's cross.

Midfielder Joe Ralls doubled the lead after good work by new signing Jordon Mutch, before Gunnarsson made it 3-0 from close range.

United's Shola Ameobi scored a penalty after a foul on Jonas Gutierrez but Etien Velikonja slid in City's fourth.

Cardiff's new signing Craig Bellamy, who has agreed a two-year deal with the club, did not feature in the game.

But supporters did get their first look at Cardiff players wearing red shirts at home, following the switch from a traditional blue kit as part of the club's rebranding.

TEAMS

Cardiff City: David Marshall (Joe Lewis 83), Kevin McNaughton (Darcy Blake 73), Andrew Taylor, Mark Hudson, Ben Turner, Peter Whittingham, Craig Conway, Joe Ralls (Robert Earnshaw 71), Jordon Mutch (Filip Kiss 46), Aron Gunnarsson (Don Cowie 46), Heidar Helguson (Etien Velikonja 33)

Subs not used: Ben Nugent, Tommy O'Sullivan

Newcastle United: Tim Krul, Danny Simpson, Fabricio Coloccini (c) (Mike Williamson 46), Steven Taylor (Dan Gosling 63), Davide Santon, Ryan Taylor (James Perch 28), Cheick Tiote (Romain Amalfitano 71), Sylvain Marveaux (Haris Vuckic 46), Jonas Gutierrez, Gabriel Obertan (Adam Campbell 84); Shola Ameobi

Subs not used: Steve Harper

Attendance: 9,682