Portsmouth sign goalkeeper Simon Eastwood

Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Simon Eastwood on non-contract terms.

The 23-year-old is eligible to play in Tuesday League Cup clash against Plymouth at Home Park.

Eastwood has been training with Pompey for the past month and featured in friendlies against Gibraltar, Bolton and AFC Wimbledon.

He began at Huddersfield, where he had loans at Woking and Bradford, moved to Oxford and spent last season at non-league Halifax.

Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton was delighted to be able to bring in a new face having seen all his senior players leave over the summer because of the financial turmoil at the club.

The club are currently in administration and narrowly avoided liquidation last week. They will start the new season on minus 10 points.

"It's on a non-contract basis, so it could be ripped up at any time, but hopefully in the future we'll be looking at giving him a contract," said Appleton.

Pompey are expected to field a youth team against Plymouth on Tuesday with Eastwood and 35-year-old assistant manager Ashley Westwood the exceptions to this.