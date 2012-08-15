Friendly international: Hungary U21 3-2 N Ireland U21

Northern Ireland's Under-21 side were edged out in Wednesday's friendly encounter against their Hungarian counterparts in Tatabanya.

Having falled behind, Stephen Robinson's youthful side equalised through Derry City's Shane McEleney.

They stayed level until half-time only to slide behind three minutes after it and then concede again on the hour.

Accrington striker James Gray pulled a goal back with a 90th-minute penalty before time ran out for the Irish.