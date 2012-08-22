Derby County sign Kieron Freeman from Nottingham Forest

Derby County have signed Kieron Freeman on a two-year deal from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The Wales Under-21 defender, 20, had loan spells with Mansfield Town and Notts County last season but never made a league appearance for Forest.

Rams boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "We sorted the last little details out and his medical.

"He'll be in the squad just beneath the first team. We'll see how he acquits himself and he might go out on loan."