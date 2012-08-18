Johnstone's Paint Trophy draw: Swindon face local rivals Oxford
Swindon Town face an away tie against local rivals Oxford United in the first round of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.
The Robins, last season's runners-up, will be hoping to gain revenge over the U's for the two defeats in League Two last season.
The match will take place at the Kassam Stadium during the week beginning Monday 3 September.
Defending champions Chesterfield face League One outfit Oldham Athletic at the Proact Stadium.
Johnstone's Paint Trophy first-round draw:
Northern Section
Rochdale v Fleetwood Town
Carlisle v Preston
Accrington Stanley v Morecambe
Port Vale v Tranmere
Rotherham v York
Chesterfield v Oldham
Coventry v Burton Albion
Scunthorpe v Notts County
Southern Section
Oxford Utd v Swindon
Bristol Rovers v Yeovil
Portsmouth v Bournemouth
Exeter v Aldershot
Southend v AFC Wimbledon
Dag & Red v Stevenage
Northampton v Milton Keynes Dons
Crawley Town v Gillingham
* Ties will be played the week commencing 3 September