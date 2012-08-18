Johnstone's Paint Trophy draw: Swindon face local rivals Oxford

Swindon Town face an away tie against local rivals Oxford United in the first round of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

The Robins, last season's runners-up, will be hoping to gain revenge over the U's for the two defeats in League Two last season.

The match will take place at the Kassam Stadium during the week beginning Monday 3 September.

Defending champions Chesterfield face League One outfit Oldham Athletic at the Proact Stadium.

Johnstone's Paint Trophy first-round draw:

Northern Section

Rochdale v Fleetwood Town

Carlisle v Preston

Accrington Stanley v Morecambe

Port Vale v Tranmere

Rotherham v York

Chesterfield v Oldham

Coventry v Burton Albion

Scunthorpe v Notts County

Southern Section

Oxford Utd v Swindon

Bristol Rovers v Yeovil

Portsmouth v Bournemouth

Exeter v Aldershot

Southend v AFC Wimbledon

Dag & Red v Stevenage

Northampton v Milton Keynes Dons

Crawley Town v Gillingham

* Ties will be played the week commencing 3 September