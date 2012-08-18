Inverness: Butcher hails late Conor Pepper strike

Inverness manager Terry Butcher said teenage striker Conor Pepper netting a late equaliser against Hearts was a "fairytale".

The Irishman netted in the final minute of added time for 10-man Caley to claim a point.

"To get the equaliser with virtually the last kick of the ball was beyond our wildest dreams," said Butcher.

"He's on peanuts at the club - and it's a fairytale for him to get the equaliser with the last kick."

Arvydas Novikovas opened the scoring inside 15 minutes and John Sutton doubled the lead from the spot.

Inverness were reduced to 10 men when Richie Foran was dismissed shortly before half-time for a challenge on Ryan McGowan, but Andrew Shinnie pulled one back from the spot and Pepper's close-range effort secured a late point in the final seconds of added time.

Butcher said he discussed Foran's sending-off with referee Bobby Madden at half-time and decided to focus on the match rather than create a scene over the dismissal.

"I spoke to the referee at half time, and he said it was definite penalty," said Butcher.

"I never saw it, so there's not much you can say. I didn't think it was worthy of a red card, but he did. The decision was made, there's nothing you can say.

"But for us to get a point out of that was dreamland, and a reward for the effort the boys put out in the second half.

"Full credit to the players, they've got hearts as big as buckets and they got the point."