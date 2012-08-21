Alexander Buttner completes move to Manchester United
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United have completed the signing of Alexander Buttner from Vitesse Arnhem for an undisclosed fee.
The Dutch left-back, 23, who came close to joining Southampton earlier this summer, has signed a five-year deal.
Buttner was picked in the Netherlands' provisional squad for Euro 2012 but was not selected for the tournament.
"Alexander is one of the best young left-backs in Europe and we're delighted to sign him," United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said.
"He's someone we've been watching for a while now. He gives us some really exciting options in that position."
Buttner, who has spent his entire career with Vitesse, said: "Joining Manchester United is one of the best days of my life.
"It's a team I have admired for many years now and I can't wait to join my teammates and play my part in helping the club be successful."
Ferguson has been in the market for cover for first-choice left-back Patrice Evra all summer after allowing Fabio to join QPR on loan for the season.