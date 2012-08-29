Everton 5-0 Leyton Orient

Everton's summer signing Kevin Mirallas scored twice as a dominant Toffees side brushed Leyton Orient aside in the second round of the Capital One Cup.

The striker fired in from just inside the box before flicking on a cross to set up Leon Osman for a second.

Mirallas powered in a shot to extend Everton's lead and then teed up Victor Anichebe for a strike that went through keeper Jamie Jones's grasp.

An overwhelmed Orient conceded a fifth from Magaye Gueye's volley.

Who is Kevin Mirallas? Born Liege, Belgium 1987 (age 24)

Played for Lille, Saint Etienne and Olympiakos before joining Everton for £6m

Has 28 senior caps and five goals for Belgium

Made his debut for Everton as a substitute in Saturday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa

The emphatic nature of Everton's win was further evidence of the impressive start they have made to the season with maximum points from their opening two Premier League games.

Toffees boss David Moyes handed Mirallas, signed for £6m from Olympiakos in the summer, his first start in one of six changes after the win over Aston Villa last time out.

The Belgian did not take long to make his mark as he latched on to a ball by Naismith and produced an assured strike for his first goal for the Merseysiders.

Osman added the home side's second after a Leighton Baines cross was flicked on by Mirallas, who cut inside and rifled in a shot to underline Everton's dominance.

Mirallas was enjoying a home debut to savour and set up Anichebe for a fourth after just 35 minutes.

Leyton Orient have never beaten a top-flight club in the League Cup and Everton in no danger of becoming the first.

Seamus Coleman found Gueye to add a fifth as Everton wrapped up the win despite playing the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Phil Neville limped off with their substitutions already made.

Everton assistant manager Steve Round:

"Kevin gave us a cameo of what he's about with his speed, his movement and his finishing.

"He showed why he was one of the top goalscorers in Greece.

"That is why we have got him at the club. He tired quite badly in the second half but we expected that."

