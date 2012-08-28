Preston 4-1 Crystal Palace

Nicky Wroe struck twice as League One Preston demolished Crystal Palace to claim a second Championship scalp in this season's League Cup.

The hosts burst out of the blocks with Wroe tapping in after only 68 seconds.

Akpo Sodje bundled home Preston's second before Aaron Wilbraham headed Palace back into the game.

But Jeffrey Monakana's stunning strike restored the home side's two-goal margin four minutes later and Wroe drove in his second to seal the rout.

Palace boss Dougie Freedman rested a number of key players but this should take nothing away from Preston's victory.

Having disposed of Huddersfield in round one courtesy of a 2-0 win at Deepdale it quickly became apparent they were in the mood for another significant result.

Wroe gave them the perfect platform following good work from Sodje, who then scored himself after Paul Huntington's powerful header was cleared off the line by Darcy Blake.

Wilbraham narrowed the deficit from six yards but Monakana soon added a third for the hosts in spectacular fashion and they wrapped things up when Wroe shot in off the post via Lewis Price's outstretched glove.

