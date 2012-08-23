Luke McCormick: Swindon Town cut ties with goalkeeper

Swindon have ended their association with goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

The ex-Plymouth man has been training with Town to regain fitness following his release from prison.

McCormick was jailed in October 2008 for killing two children in a car crash, and served half of his four-year-and-seven-month sentence.

McCormick's lack of match fitness Luke McCormick has not played a competitive game in over four years, Plymouth's 1-0 Championship defeat by Wolves in May 2008

The League One club have confirmed the 29-year-old has decided to leave the County Ground to pursue other footballing opportunities.

He was offered a chance to work with the youth team while embarking on a community project, but decided against the role.

McCormick admitted causing the deaths of Arron Peak, 10, and Ben Peak, eight, and driving with excess alcohol.

The brothers, from Greater Manchester, died in the crash on the M6 in Staffordshire on 7 June 2008.

McCormick was playing for Argyle at the time, and the club terminated his contract by mutual consent after he had been charged and bailed.

When it first emerged McCormick had been training with Swindon since January - while he was on day release - the club were quick to insist that no contract offer had been discussed, and they were merely helping him improve his fitness levels.

But the parents of the victims voiced their anger about his return to the game, telling the Sun: "Swindon might be a family club, but now they're hiring a man who has torn my family apart."

Manager Paolo Di Canio said: "We were happy to help a person who had paid his price.

"But I don't think it was right to sign him as we are not a recovery clinic."