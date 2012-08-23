Hartlepool United boss Neale Cooper praises Paul Murray

Hartlepool United manager Neale Cooper has paid tribute to veteran midfielder Paul Murray.

The former Queens Park Rangers man, who turns 36 next week, came on as a half-time substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Notts County on Tuesday.

"He's a winner and unfortunately the way football has gone you don't get a lot of boys like that coming through the ranks now," Cooper told BBC Tees.

"He came on and showed a bit of stability and quality on the ball."

Murray arrived at Victoria Park from Shrewsbury Town in 2010 and has since gone on to make 88 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

"I said it in front of all the players and I hope I didn't embarrass Paul, but young boys coming through need to take a look at Paul Murray," Cooper added.

"For what he does in training, for what he does on the pitch and how he goes about his life."

Murray is expected to make his first start of the season against Leyton Orient on Saturday.