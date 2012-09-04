Wrexham 2-0 Hyde

Late goals from Glen Little and Jay Harris gave Wrexham victory over Hyde to lift Andy Morrell's side up to fifth in the Blue Square Bet Premier.

Little struck from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Alex Brown had fouled Dean Keates.

Harris netted a second on the stroke of full-time with a neat finish from Martin Riley's pass.

Hyde ended the game with 10 men after on-loan midfielder Liam Tomsett was sent off for a second yellow card.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Wrexham boss Andy Morrell told BBC Radio Wales: "Not pretty, nowhere near our best.

"I thought they came and played really well and they got away with murder a little bit.

"But you take your three points, then you go on to the next.

"We've got a strong bench so if we bring people on we can change a game and it seemed to do that.

"A couple of the subs livened things up a little bit and just got that little bit extra to get us over the line."

