Aston Villa sign Christian Benteke and Ashley Westwood

Aston Villa have completed the signings of Genk striker Christian Benteke and Crewe midfielder Ashley Westwood.

Both players have signed four-year deals with Belgium international Benteke, 21, believed to have cost £7m, while Westwood, 22, has moved for £2m.

"I know Darren Bent is a great striker and I want to play with him and work hard for the team," Benteke said.

Westwood added: "From the conversations I've had with the boss [Paul Lambert] I think I will fit in perfectly."

Who is Benteke? Born in DR Congo in 1990

Starts his career with Genk but joins Standard Liege in 2007

but joins in 2007 Spends 2009-10 on loan at Kortrijk, scoring 14 goals

scoring 14 goals Wins first Belgium cap as a substitute in 2-1 win over Bulgaria in May 2010

cap as a substitute in 2-1 win over Bulgaria in May 2010 Returns to Genk on a permanent basis in August 2011, scoring 16 goals last season

Westwood, who has made 134 appearances for Crewe, scoring 15 goals, said: "Lambert said to me that he's looking for younger lads to work with him, step up and lift this club to the next level and I'm really looking forward to the challenge."

Westwood and Benteke become the seventh and eighth signings for new manager Lambert.

The Belgian has made five appearances for his country and scored his first goal against the Netherlands in a recent friendly game. During this calendar year he has scored 18 goals in 29 games in domestic football and in Europe.

Villa manager Lambert said: "Christian is only but already he's an established Belgian international and he's had a terrific time at Genk. He's something very different to what we have here and that added dimension will enhance the football club.

"A young lad he may be, but he's definitely a handful. He's tall, powerful, he has pace and we'll be stronger with him in the side."