Gainsborough Trinity chairman Peter Swann set to resign

Gainsborough Trinity chairman Peter Swann is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Swann told BBC Radio Lincolnshire stress caused by a friend's sudden death this year led to health problems.

He said: "It's been a very difficult summer for me [and] I'd be conning everybody if I carried on and didn't do the job as well as I have been.

"It's obviously a very difficult decision at any time but the important thing is to get my health back."

Swann, who has a lesion on his brain which was discovered during an MRI scan in June, took over as chairman at Northholme three years ago.

The club's financed to May. There are no issues there so I've got time to find somebody Peter Swann

He has invested heavily in the playing staff in a bid to earn promotion to the Blue Square Bet Premier and last year saw his side beaten in the play-off final by Nuneaton Town.

Swann said: "I've been very successful in building the profile of the club up and the success we had last year was probably one of the most exciting times in the town's footballing history."

He will stay on until the end of the season and hopes to find a buyer in the meantime.

"The club's financed to May," he continued. "There are no issues there so I've got time to find somebody.

"The club will survive and it always will do and it's just one of those things."

Swann also revealed that, despite submitting plans for a new stadium, he would not be continuing with his bid.

He said: "It would be unfair of me to pursue the new ground with a two-year build because I don't know what position I'm going to be in."