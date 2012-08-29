Mousa Dembele joins Tottenham from Fulham

Tottenham have signed attacking midfielder Mousa Dembele from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Belgium international will go into the Spurs squad for Saturday's home game against Norwich.

"Following two full seasons at Craven Cottage, the club would like to thank Mousa for his contribution and wish him well throughout the rest of his career," said a Fulham statement.

Fulham could bring in Kieran Richardson from Sunderland as a replacement.

Black Cats boss Martin O'Neill confirmed the Wearsiders have accepted an offer for the 27-year-old former Manchester United man.

Dembele, who joined Fulham from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for £5m in 2010, missed their Capital One Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Tottenham later confirmed on their Twitter account: "We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Fulham for the transfer of Mousa Dembele."

Dembele alse tweeted: "Happy to confirm I signed a new contract with Tottenham FC."

Spurs have brought in the Belgian following the £30m departure of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric to Real Madrid on Monday.

The north London club, under new manager Andre Villas-Boas, have made Dembele their fourth signing of the summer, with Emmanuel Adebayor moving from Manchester City for £5m, midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson joining from Hoffenheim and Jan Vertonghen signing from Ajax.

Meanwhile, Fulham are also doing without the services of American international striker Clint Dempsey, who has not featured in their two Premier League outings to date after telling manager Martin Jol he no longer wanted to play for the club.

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing the £7.5m-rated forward, but have yet to make a formal offer, and Fulham have reported the Anfield club to the Premier League over their conduct.