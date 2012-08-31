Stoke tie up deals for Charlie Adam and Steven Nzonzi

Charlie Adam

Stoke have signed Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam and Blackburn's French youngster Steven Nzonzi.

Adam, 26, who joined the Reds in a £9m move from Blackpool in July 2011, is thought to have cost £4m.

Charlie Adam factfile Born: 10 December 1985

Makes 86 appearances for first club Rangers

Has loan spells at Ross County and St Mirren

Helps Blackpool win promotion to the Premier League in 2010

Joins Liverpool in a £9m move in July 2011

Has won 16 Scotland caps

The Scotland international, who has also played for Rangers, has signed a four-year deal.

Frenchman Nzonzi, 23, also signed a four-year deal for an initial £3.5m that could eventually rise to £5m.

He had not featured for Blackburn this season after making it clear he wanted to leave the club following their relegation.

Nzonzi joined Rovers from French side Amiens in 2009 and made 97 appearances for the Ewood Park club, scoring three goals.

Stoke manager Tony Pulis believes the addition of Adam will make a significant improvement to his team's attacking options.

He said: "It's no secret that we've been looking to bring more goals to the squad and Charlie is a fantastic signing in that respect.

"Not only will his creativity and his eye for delivering a pass be a great asset to us, he scored 12 goals for Blackpool in the Premier League two seasons ago."

Adam added: "This club's on the up and it's great to be a part of it. I can do this club proud and I'm looking forward to the chance of playing in front of their passionate supporters."