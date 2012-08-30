Stephane Sessegnon signs new contract at Sunderland

Stephane Sessegnon has signed a contract extension with Sunderland that will keep him at the club until 2015.

The ex-Paris St Germain forward joined for a fee of £6m in January 2011, agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Benin international, 28, has been rewarded with a new contract after scoring seven goals in 36 league games.

Sessegnon, whose new contract depends on him being awarded an extension to his work permit, was named Sunderland's player of the year in 2011-12.

He has scored a total of 11 goals in 58 games for the Black Cats.