Shelbourne 0-2 Derry City

Goals from David McDaid and Stephen McLaughlin gave Derry a comfortable Premier Division victory over Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

The hosts made a good start before McDaid fired in an eighth-minute opener from McLaughlin's low cross.

McDaid shot just wide seven minutes later with strike partner McLaughlin again the provider with a cross.

McLaughlin doubled the lead on 56 minutes when Shels keeper Dean Delaney failed to keep out his volley.

Barry Clancy sent a free header over as the Dubliners failed to capitalise on their early dominance.

Derry grew in confidence after McDaid's goal and Ryan McBride headed straight at Delaney from a corner.

Delaney was a fault for the second goal as he let McLaughlin's strike slip through his hands and into the net.

The goalkeeper kept out a McDaid effort with 20 minutes left as Shels failed to muster a fightback.

The victory keeps the Candystripes fifth in the standings and they have closed to within six points of St Pat's Athletic.

In Friday night's other games Drogheda edged out Dundalk 3-2, Shamrock Rovers won 2-1 at Cork City and UCD were 3-1 winners over Bray Wanderers.